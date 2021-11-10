Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

Dr. Brian Dixon is no stranger to startups. He is solving the problems that he is personally facing as a mental health care provider by starting several companies to fill the gaps that he sees in his own industry. With a vision that everyone should be able to access mental health care, Dr. Dixon is innovating the psychiatry industry by creating startups like Gide, SimplyPsych and Forward Together. He also shares how he wants to make Fort Worth a “Feel Good City” by connecting mental health providers in a single space.