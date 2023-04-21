Tarrant County voters can start deciding who they want to serve on their city councils and school boards during the early voting period for the May 6 elections.

Registered voters can cast their ballots early starting April 24 until May 2. Some people are eligible to vote by mail.

Am I eligible to vote early?

If you’re a registered voter, you’re eligible to cast your ballot early in the county in which you’re registered.

I’d like to vote early. Where and when can I do that?

You can vote at one of these 49 locations in Tarrant County during the early voting period. Early voting starts April 24 and ends May 2.

Here are the hours for Tarrant County polling places:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2

I want to vote, but I can’t stand for a long period. What can I do?

Voters can request curbside voting at any of the polling locations during the early voting period or on Election Day. This option is also available for people who struggle to walk or stand for long periods.

Each polling location should have a curbside voting sign located near the handicap parking spaces. Voters can call the number listed on the sign, and poll workers will bring voting materials to the voter.

If I’m voting early, what do I need to bring with me?

You should bring one of the following seven forms of photo identification:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Handgun License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

United States Military Identification Card that contains your photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate that contains your photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you’re 18 to 69, you can still bring these documents if they’re expired — as long as they’re no more than four years past the expiration date. If you’re 70 or older, though, the document can be expired for any length of time.

If you don’t have one of those seven documents, you’ll need to bring one of the following documents and complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form at the polls. These can also be scans or photos on your phone:

Copy or original of a government document that shows your name and an address, including your voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes your identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

For more frequently asked questions about identification documents, visit this page of VoteTexas.org. You can also call the Texas Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-252-8683 or email elections@sos.texas.gov.

Am I eligible to vote by mail?

You can vote by mail if any of the following descriptions applies to you:

You’re 65 or older.

You have a disability. On the formal application form, you’ll check a box confirming this statement is true for you: “I affirm that I have a sickness or physical condition that prevents me from appearing at the polling place on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or injuring my health.”

You’re expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

You’re planning to be out of the county during the early voting period (April 24-May 2) and on Election Day (May. 6).

You’re in jail, but not convicted of a felony, or you’re in involuntary commitment.

You can also vote by mail if you or a family member are currently enlisted in the military or if you’re a U.S. citizen but live outside the U.S. The application process differs for you — read more about it here.

I’m eligible. How do I register to vote by mail?

You have a few options.

First, you can complete and submit the official application (here’s the form in English, Spanish and Vietnamese).

Or, you can submit an “informal” application that includes the following details:

Name.

Address at which you are registered to vote.

Why you’re eligible to vote by mail (see list in previous question).

Your Texas driver’s license, Texas personal identification certificate number or election certificate number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (Not your voter registration VUID#), or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number, or a statement that you have not been issued any of the identifiers listed above..

The address to which you want the ballot mailed. If the ballot is not to be mailed outside the county and not to the address at which you are registered, you must give an explanation as to the address such as nursing home, hospital, etc.

Your signature.

Whether you submit formally or informally, the Tarrant County Elections Department recommends you include both your Texas driver’s license number, if you have one, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. When you complete your mail-in ballot, he recommends you include both as well.

You can submit your application by mail, email, fax or in person. However, if you submit by fax or email, you also must submit your application by mail. Tarrant County Elections must receive your mailed-in application within four business days of your fax or email.

By mail:

Tarrant County Elections

PO Box 961011

Fort Worth, Texas 76161-0011

In-person:

Tarrant County Elections

2700 Premier St.

Fort Worth, Texas 76111-3011

Email: votebymail@tarrantcounty.com

Fax: 817-850-2344

What’s the deadline to register to vote by mail?

The last day to deliver your application to Tarrant County Elections is 5 p.m. April 25.

You can still mail in your application if you miss the April 25 deadline, according to Tarrant County elections officials. Tarrant County Elections must receive your mailed-in application by 5 p.m. on April 29.

Where do I mail my ballot?

You can mail your ballot to one of two addresses, though Tarrant County Elections prefers voters use the PO Box:

Tarrant County Elections

PO Box 961011

Fort Worth, Texas 76161-0011 Tarrant County Elections

2700 Premier St.

Fort Worth, Texas 76111-3011

What’s the deadline to mail in my ballot?

Your ballot must be postmarked on Election Day, May 6. Tarrant County elections officials recommend not waiting long to mail in your ballot. If you haven’t made it to the post office by Election Day, they recommend you hand-deliver your ballot to Tarrant County Elections instead. Here’s the address:

Tarrant County Elections

2700 Premier St.

Fort Worth, Texas 76111-3011

I’ve mailed in my ballot. How do I track it?

The county and state each offer a method. You can submit your name and birthdate to the Tarrant County Voter Lookup site to check your ballot’s status. For instructions, view the video below from Tarrant County:

