New schools and upgrades to existing campuses will be coming to the Crowley and Northwest school districts.

Northwest ISD voters on May 6 signed off on a $2 billion bond proposal. Crowley ISD voters, though, backed two propositions totaling more than $1 billion and narrowly rejected a proposal calling for the construction of a performing arts center, according to unofficial results.

Crowley ISD’s Prop C, the $128.8 million performing arts center, received 51.42% votes against and 48.58% votes for. The difference was 237 votes.

Crowley ISD’s Prop A, the largest piece of the bond, is more than $948.2 million and calls for the construction of eight new schools. Prop A was approved with 53.39% of voters for and 46.61% against, according to unofficial results.

Crowley ISD’s Prop B is more than $95.4 million and called for the construction of a new inclusive outdoor learning center and a track and field complex. Prop B was approved with 52.23% of voters for and 47.77% against.

Crowley ISD’s total bond was more than $1.2 billion.

In Northwest ISD, voters overwhelmingly supported the $1.6 billion Prop A calling for 12 new schools and other campus improvements and the $21.7 million Prop C that will be used to purchase new devices for students and teachers. Both propositions received more than 60% of the vote.

Northwest ISD’s Prop B was much closer, with 52.22% of voters for and 47.78% against. The $301.5 million Prop B calls for new stadiums at three high schools and improvements at two other athletic facilities.

Voters across Fort Worth also decided who should sit on their school boards. Here’s a look at the other Fort Worth-area races:

Castleberry ISD

Castleberry ISD Place 2 incumbent trustee Tracy Gallman defeated challenger Sarash Kelty, with 55.77% of the vote to her challenger’s 44.23%, according to unofficial election results.

Crowley ISD

Incumbents prevailed in two contested races for the Crowley ISD school board.

Place 1 trustee Nedra Robinson won 59.62% of the vote. Challenger Phoebe Elkins received 20.47%, while candidate Roderick Smith received 19.91%

Place 2 trustee La Tonya Woodson-Mayfield won 59.47% of the vote, while challenger Diana Acosta received 40.26%.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Newcomers Ron Franklin and Blake Mabry will be joining the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD school board.

Franklin will sit in the Place 6 seat. He defeated candidate Trent Hill with 56.50% of the vote to his challenger’s 43.50%, according to unofficial election results.

Mabry will be the Place 7 trustee. He received 58.71% of the vote to challenger Misty Kieschnick’s 41.29%.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Incumbents Fred Campos and Andy Cargile were re-elected to the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD school board.

In the race for Place 7, Campos defeated challenger Linda Owens with 56.57% of the vote to Owens’s 43.43%, according to unofficial election results.

Cargile faced two challengers for the Place 6 seat. He garnered 60.23% of the vote. Candidate Miste Anders-Clemons received 20.03% and challenger Dan Mendoza got 19.73%.

Keller ISD

Place 5 trustee Bev Dixon’s time on the Keller ISD school board is coming to an end. Challenger Chris Coker defeated her with 53.95% of the vote; Dixon received 46.05%.

Voters sent former trustee John Birt back to the school board. He defeated first-time candidate Haley Taylor Schlitz with 58.22% of the vote to her 41.78%.

Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD voters sent three incumbents back to the school board.

Incumbent Steve Sprowls defended his Place 5 seat against challengers Amanda Smith and Jennifer Stephens. Sprowls received 56.77% of the vote to Stephens’ 34.45% and Smith’s 18.51%, according to unofficial election results from Tarrant, Denton and Wise counties.

In the race for Place 6, incumbent Lillian Rauch won 61.46% and her opponent Jon Pendergrass received 38.82%.

Place 7 incumbent Jennifer Murphy received 66.11% of the vote, while challenger Michelle Slater garnered 33.89%.

Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

