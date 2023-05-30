A proposed $20 million from Trinity Metro could change how residents see public transportation, according to officials.

Trinity Metro is considering replacing all 1,714 bus stops in the city with revamped stations that will provide shade, benches and displays with real-time information.

The public transportation agency on May 30 showed off two prototype stops on Hemphill Street to Mayor Mattie Parker and council member Chris Nettles.

Nettles, a member of Trinity Metro’s board of directors, described the proposal as a good first step.

“We want to change the stigma of riding the bus. It’s not just for poor people. It’s for all. We want to create a transit that encompasses every style of individuals in the city of Fort Worth,” Nettles said.

Fort Worth City Council member Chris Nettles looks at a display near a Trinity Metro bus shelter prototype on May 30, 2023, along Hemphill Street in Fort Worth. (Juan Salinas II | Fort Worth Report)

Mayor Mattie Parker, right, points at a map of Trinity Metro’s bus stops improvement project on May 30, 2023, along Hemphill Street in Fort Worth. (Juan Salinas II | Fort Worth Report)

A bus stop prototype featuring seating and shade stands near Hemphill Street on May 30, 2023, in Fort Worth. (Juan Salinas II | Fort Worth Report)

The public transportation agency board is expected to consider funding the new bus stops in July. If approved, construction is set to begin in September, according to Trinity Metro.

Trinity Metro is paying for the project, while the city has agreed to provide the concrete pads needed for the shelters and benches, said Chad Edwards, Trinity Metro executive vice president of strategy, planning and development.

The first prototype is a large canopy that includes solar-powered LED lighting with glass behind a bench and a trash can. The large canopy prototype will cost roughly $13,000.

The other prototype also has a canopy, bench, lighting and a trash can. The station will cost about $9,000.

The busiest bus stops will have a display that will tell riders the estimated wait time and delays. The displays cost an additional $8,000.

While costly, the screens will help residents access information that would otherwise be available through QR codes, Edwards said.

Parker appreciated that Trinity Metro used comments from riders to design the more modern bus stops.

“It’s one thing for us to give feedback, but it’s really important for those that are riding to feel like they’ve been listened to,” Parker said.

