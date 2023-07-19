The Berry Theater’s days are numbered.

The Mercy Clinic board of directors decided July 15 to demolish the theater, which the nonprofit owns, to build a new health center at 3031 Hemphill St.

“Unfortunately, recommendations by qualified architects deemed the building unsuitable for occupancy,” Aly Layman, Mercy Clinic executive director, said in a statement.

Berry Theater opened in the 1940s. The theater began screening Spanish-language movies in 1962, according to Cinema Treasures, which focuses on preserving the history of movie theaters across the U.S.

The cost of trying to save the historical building would have been too high for Mercy Clinic, Layman said.

“Even potential federal grants for historic preservation would not bring this cost down enough not to pull funding from the Mercy Clinic mission,” Layman said.

This story will be updated.



Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

