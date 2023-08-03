Package delivery giant FedEx announced it is laying off 280 employees at a logistics center in North Fort Worth, by Alliance, according to a letter written to the Texas Workforce Commission. The layoffs will take place Sept. 23, at the company’s Fort Worth North location, 13550 Independence Parkway.

The layoffs are due to losing a customer the company provides logistics services for, Joel Frierson FedEx district manager for people operations, wrote in the letter.



“This action is necessitated by one of our customer’s decisions to transition a portion of its business to a new location that will be managed by a new third-party logistics provider,” Frierson wrote.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent, but the company is notifying employees of other available positions nearby.

FedEx, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., recently hired a new chief financial officer. Before that, the company announced consolidation plans of its various branches to reduce costs.

FedEx is one of four companies that recently announced layoffs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. One of them is Yellow Freight, which shut down and filed for bankruptcy, and laid off 530 people in Dallas.



Tarrant County has the highest amount of layoffs this year so far, according to data from the Texas WorkForce Commission. A FoxConn subsidiary announced layoffs in Fort Worth in July.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

