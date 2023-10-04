Crowley ISD school board member and Fort Worth Zoning Commissioner Mia Hall has announced her candidacy for Tarrant County commissioner in Precinct 1.

Hall is running as a Democrat. Precinct 1 encompasses southwest Tarrant County.

“Tarrant County needs a strong, proven leader to protect our rights, advocate for our shared interests, and go to work for our community,” Hall said in a campaign announcement video. “Government shouldn’t be about tenure or legacies. It’s about working for the people. And I will work for you.”

Hall has been a Crowley ISD school board member since 2015. She currently works as an executive director of equity and community collaborations at Fort Worth ISD.

Hall cited her experience working as a school board member, educator and volunteer as a reason she’s the right choice for Precinct 1. She said she’s worked on quality of life issues and economic development initiatives throughout her career.

She has secured the endorsement of District 5 council member Gyna Bivens.

“In a time where local government is under attack, we need a leader who knows what it’s like to serve,” Bivens wrote in a statement. “Mia is that person!”

Hall joins Roderick Miles Jr. and Kathleen Hicks in the race to represent Precinct 1. Longtime Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Brooks announced in early September that he would not run for reelection.

