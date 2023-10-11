American Medical Response, Inc., a subsidiary of Global Medical Response, is laying off 156 employees in Fort Worth, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice.

The layoffs, which started Sept. 3 and will continue Dec. 31, affect employees at the AMR’s Fort Worth office at 6616 Calmont Ave., near the Ridgmar area.

AMR is a private ambulance company that provides emergency medical services, non-emergency transportation and disaster response across the U.S. In March 2018, AMR became a subsidiary of Global Medical Response.

Emily Scott, senior HR manager with Global Medical Response, said the layoffs are a result of AMR restructuring its business.

The company will cease Fort Worth operations and permanently close its office here. None of the employees are represented by a labor organization, she wrote in the WARN letter.

The WARN Act requires businesses to provide a letter or notice 60 days in advance of closures or mass layoffs. The act offers protection to workers and their families.

Who is affected by the layoffs? Full-time paramedics: 102

Part-time paramedics: 16

Full-time nurses: 15

Part-time nurses: 7

Project managers: 2

Field operations supervisor: 3

Base managers for mobile health: 8

Regional directors: 2

Vice president: 1

All employees are free to reapply for positions within GMR in accordance with “company policy, and in certain circumstances, employees who accept positions at another GMR operation may be entitled to receive certain relocation benefits pursuant to current company policy,” according to the letter.

There have been 3,105 layoffs in Tarrant County reported to the state this year — surpassing the 772 layoffs in 2022.

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.