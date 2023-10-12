A subsidiary of Global Medical Response submitted an incorrect number of Fort Worth layoffs to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Earlier this week, American Medical Response reported to the commission its plan to lay off 156 employees in Fort Worth.

That was incorrect, said Richard Barr, senior vice president of human resources for field operations at Global Medical Response.

Across the country, 156 people are being laid off within the mobile health program at American Medical Response. The program sends out paramedics to provide hospital-level care to patients in their homes.

The company is restructuring its business and closing down the mobile health program to focus only on its ambulance services.

In Fort Worth, the layoffs affected eight people.

An employee within the ambulance company misinterpreted the data and reported the number of layoffs the company plans to make nationwide as the number expected in Fort Worth, said Barr.

“It was inadvertently sent. We contacted Mayor Mattie Parker and the workforce commission to say it was an error on our part,” he said.

Still, Global Medical Response will cease its Fort Worth operations and permanently close its office at 6616 Calmont Ave., near the Ridgmar area. Since all Fort Worth ambulance operations are handled by MedStar, the company didn’t see a need anymore, said Barr.

Who was affected by the layoffs? Manager: 1

Paramedics: 7

Fort Worth employees were transitioned into local ambulance services, hospitals and fire departments to increase staffing for those operations. All employees are free to reapply within Global Medical Response.

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.