A mobile medical clinic is on the road and ready to make its next stop in Tarrant County.

Remote Area Medical will host its next free event in Fort Worth Nov. 4 and 5.

Founded in 1985, the organization operates pop-up clinics to deliver free dental, vision and medical services to uninsured and underinsured individuals across the U.S.

Dental services at the clinic will include free dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays. Other services will include eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and general medical exams.

Additional testing will be available such as blood tests to measure blood sugar levels and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

Remote Area Medical partnered with the University of North Texas Health Science Center to bring the clinic to Fort Worth. The entities have hosted pop-ups in North Texas since 2021.

The clinic will be run by volunteer health experts from UNT HSC, Texas A&M, Texas Woman’s University, Texas Christian University and the College of Health Care Professions, said Bobbie Bratton, clinical executive of SaferCare Texas at UNT HSC.

IF YOU GO: What: Free Remote Area Medical clinic When: 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. Nov. 4; 6 a.m.-noon Nov. 5. The clinic’s closing time will vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Where: Ray I. Riley Alumni Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 1701 W. Boyce Ave., Fort Worth Admission: All services are free; no ID required; first-come, first-served basis.

The patient parking lot will open by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, for residents to line up.

Due to possible time restraints, residents should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Free dental services at the clinic will include cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays. (Courtesy photo | Remote Area Medical)

Residents will also be able to receive free eye exams and eyeglass prescriptions, if needed. (Courtesy photo | Remote Area Medical)

Still, UNT HSC sees the pop-up clinic as an opportunity for underserved communities who historically seek less screenings to receive better health. The clinic serves as an extension to preexisting affordable options in Tarrant County, said Bratton.

“We recognize that there are many organizations here on a daily basis providing high quality and much needed services to uninsured, underinsured community members,” said Bratton. “We’re able to come and do this one time a year and just extend those services and serve the community, support and reinforce.”

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.