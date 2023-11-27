The Keller ISD school board named a familiar face as a lone finalist for the superintendent during a special meeting Nov. 27.

The board agreed to name Tracy Johnson, the district’s chief human resources officer, as lone finalist. Johnson has been with the district for nine years. She will be the district’s first woman superintendent in 112 years, according to officials.

Johnson will have to wait a state-mandated 21-day period before officially beginning her duties. After that time, the board is expected to call another special meeting to formally hire her as superintendent.

Her current tentative start day is Jan. 2, 2024.

Johnson is expected to succeed Rick Westfall, who announced his retirement as superintendent in June. John Allison has worked as interim superintendent since Westfall stepped down.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.