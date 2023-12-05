Democrat Trey Hunt is running for the open seat for Texas’ 12th Congressional District.

Hunt, who ran for the seat in 2022, is the first Democrat to announce a campaign to succeed departing U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, who is retiring from Congress after nearly three decades.

“From criminal justice reform to building a greener, more sustainable future, I am dedicated to representing the interests of the people of CD-12. Together, we can create positive change and build a brighter future for our district and nation,” Hunt said in a statement on Facebook.

Hunt is a housing coordinator for My Health My Resources of Tarrant County.

In 2022, Granger beat Hunt with nearly 64.3% of the vote to his 35.7%.



No other Democrat has announced intentions to seek Granger’s seat.

So far, state Rep. Craig Goldman and former banker John O’Shea are vying for the Republican nomination for the seat.

The 12th Congressional District covers western Tarrant County and much of Parker County. In 2020, President Donald Trump won the district by 18 percentage points.

U.S. House members earn an annual salary of $174,000 and serve two-year terms.

The filing period ends Dec. 11.

The primary election is March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.