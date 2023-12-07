Watch: Scenes from the Christmas tree lighting, with Marie Osmond’s performance in the background. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

The heart of Fort Worth glowed a little brighter this week.

Christmas music rang and lights shone throughout Sundance Square as the city celebrated its 77th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, bringing together community, charity and holiday spirit.

“Way to show up, Fort Worth. Now, I have a very important role tonight,” Mayor Mattie Parker said to a crowd of more than 8,000 before leading the lighting countdown.

Many different Fort Worth families and couples, like this one, posed in front of the 80-foot tree once the lights were lit. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Fort Worth-based artists painted many of the tree’s ornaments. These two, one of an artist’s daughter and the other a unicorn, are just some examples of the hand-painted ornaments donning the tree. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

After the ceremony, a brief protest broke out around the Christmas tree on Sundance Square Plaza. The protesters, protesting the treatment of Palestinians abroad and in the U.S., circled the tree once before leaving the square. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

A Tarrant County-based interfaith choir joined Marie Osmond on stage during Fort Worth’s Dec. 6 tree lighting ceremony. The choir was made up of members of a few Tarrant County churches. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Host Deborah Ferguson, co-anchor of NBC 5 Today, kicked the evening off by inviting singer Marie Osmond up to the stage.

“It’s amazing celebrating Christmas in the world-renowned Sundance Square,” Osmond said. “Let’s get this party going!”

Osmond, joined by an interfaith choir made up of Tarrant County church members, sang a couple Christmas songs, including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

But the highlight of the night was the lighting of the 80-foot Norway Spruce, which came to downtown Fort Worth from northern Michigan.

The tree, festooned with hand-painted ornaments by Fort Worth artists, not only lit up Sundance Square but upheld Fort Worth’s tradition of claiming the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas.

Once the tree was lit, Parker emphasized the importance of community and charity.

“Enjoy this beautiful tree, and thank y’all for really supporting each other this Christmas season,” Parker said.

Watch: Mattie Parker countdown to the lighting of Fort Worth’s Christmas tree in Sundance Square (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Osmond, who has made significant contributions across the country with charity work, including her co-founding of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, announced another way to continue such support.

In the middle of her performance, Osmond inaugurated the Light the World Texas Giving Machines in Sundance Square Plaza.

The vending machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, offer a cashless way to make charity donations. Throughout the night, queues formed around a few of the machines.

Fort Worth resident Matthew Coe said Wednesday night’s ceremony, the third he’s been to, was the best one yet.

“I mean, it’s packed with people, it’s not too cold, it’s a really joyful environment,” Coe said.

The Dec. 6 event was partly funded by sponsors Sasha and Ed Bass, Sundance Square and Amazon.



