Democrat Diane Symons is running to fill Rep. Craig Goldman’s seat, as the pack of hopefuls looking to enter the race for House District 97 continues to grow.

Symons is a photographer and a presiding election judge for Tarrant County.



She told the Report that her priorities are the three E’s: education, equality and the economy.



“(I go out) talking to people, and I’ve learned those are the three major things. They don’t bring up abortion. They don’t bring up immigration. They don’t bring up guns, because that’s not their whole life,” Symons said. “There’s enough money in this world that everyone should have the right income to succeed and not struggle.”

Symons hopes to raise the minimum wage, but she knows that one of the major roadblocks to making this change is how it might affect small businesses.



“We’re going to give them the tax incentive that will help with the additional expenses. But all this is costing money, right?” she said. “Well, if you have educated, well-trained people — first of all, you’re not going to have to shell out as much money for benefit, not food, not homelessness, not medical. You’re still going to have it, but it’s not going to be as much. Plus, people are going to make more money. That money comes back into sales tax revenue.”



Goldman, a Republican, has represented District 97 since winning the 2012 election and taking office in 2013.



House District 97 represents Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley and parts of Fort Worth south of Camp Bowie Boulevard and on the Texas Christian University campus.



As of this writing, fellow Democrat Carlos Walker has also entered the race. On the Republican side Cheryl Bean, John McQueeney and Leslie Robnett are also vying for the seat.



The filing period ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.



Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.