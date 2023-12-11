Democrat Perla Bojorquez announced she will run for Texas House District 93 in the March primary election.

Texas House District 93 includes Blue Mound, Haslet and parts of north Fort Worth and Saginaw.

“I am running because the legislation being passed in Austin is making our communities less safe. I am all about putting families first, empowering our educators, improving the economy and healthcare,” Bojorquez said.

Bojorquez is running unopposed for the Democratic primary.

State Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth, currently holds the seat and is running unopposed for reelection in the Republican primary.

Bojorquez and Schatzline will face off in the November General Election.

Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

A Fort Worth resident since 2019, Bojorquez is a former paralegal and educator. She currently is focused full time on the campaign and being a mother and wife to her family, she said. Bojorquez also told the Fort Worth Report she identifies as Christian.

Bojorquez previously served on the board of Dodge City (Kan.) Chamber of Commerce and secretary for Latina Outreach and Leadership, according to her Facebook campaign page.

Legislators earn $7,200 per year.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @marissaygreene.



At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.