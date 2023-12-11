Six candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for the open U.S. House District 26 seat after incumbent Michael Burgess announced he is retiring from Congress in 2024.

The district encompasses Denton, Cooke and part of Wise and Tarrant counties.

Among the six Republican hopefuls is former Denton County Judge Scott Armey, who is running again for his father’s former seat, two decades after his first attempt.

Armey lost his bid for the seat in 2002 against Burgess, an obstetrician. Armey currently works as a wealth adviser.

“My policy platform is a simple message — cut spending. Reduce the debt. Free the people,” he said in a statement. “As your representative, I have the track record, the understanding of the task at hand, and I have the lifelong commitment to our shared conservative values to lead the fight for spending cuts and reducing the national debt.”

Other candidates include Flower Mound resident Brandon Gill, current Southlake Mayor John Huffman, small business owner Joel Krause and Luisa Del Rosa. Judge Doug Robison of Texas 393rd District Court is also running for the seat after he announced his retirement from the court.

“Growing up in Mexico, I witnessed the consequences of a society without these principles,” Del Rosal wrote in an online post. “Now, as a legal immigrant and entrepreneur, I’m committed to securing our borders, lowering taxes, and reducing government spending. My experience in education and advocacy for conservative principles drives me to fight against the radical left’s assault on families and our constitution.”

Only one Democrat is running for the seat, retired Navy officer Ernest Lineberger III.

Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

