Santa was exceptionally good to us this year.

During 2023, we moved into a new office that doubled our space, and we more than doubled the number of subscribers to our newsletters.

All of this is possible only because of you. In the true essence of Fort Worth, you and your neighbors have come together to support and uplift us as an important voice of the community.

The Fort Worth Report, fueled by your passion, has achieved remarkable milestones this year. From in-depth investigations to stories that amplify underheard voices, your support has made it all possible.

Help deliver the local news Tarrant County deserves

Donations made by Dec. 31 have the opportunity to get matched against two gifts totaling $15,000 — tripling your impact in our community.

Membership manager Rocio Hernandez, another of our new blessings this year, pulled together these coverage highlights from 2023:

Panther Island: Our ongoing coverage of Panther Island, the proposed billion-dollar flood control and economic development initiative, has shed light on a project that’s been in the works for over two decades, often with little public oversight.

A former county official told us our stories taught her more about how the project could affect our economy and environment than she’d heard since she left office in 2009.

Emergency medical services: Our government accountability reporter delved into the reasons behind the multimillion dollar budget shortfalls of MedStar, which provides emergency medical services in and around Fort Worth. Now the city is conducting its own study to find a solution.

Affordable housing challenges: Untangling the intricacies of affordable housing in Fort Worth, our coverage is a vital resource in the face of rapid city growth. Stories of individuals grappling with property title challenges and eviction bring visibility to the real impact on lives, fostering community understanding.

As the city copes with housing challenges, our public policy events and our reporting, enriched by compelling narratives, serves as indispensable guides, casting light on economic complexities and the human stories that define them.

Free local resources: Our nonprofit newsroom provides a vital service as a free and comprehensive resource during local elections. Our commitment to keeping residents informed, engaged and empowered extends beyond elections, too.

The Government 101 project that launched this year has helped demystify local politics and governmental processes to build confidence among residents’ understanding of local government and how it influences their everyday lives.

Local government accountability reporters Emily Wolf, left, and Rachel Behrndt appreciate the visit by Pax and Phoebe to our newsroom during a stressful day when we were all busy working ahead so we could take off the week between Christmas and New Year’s. We schedule ahead our daily newsletters to give our staff holiday time with their family and friends. Credit: Fort Worth Report staff / Fort Worth Report

School finance: Through our school finance stories, the Fort Worth Report has shed light on the economic challenges facing local schools, uncovering the stark reality of enrollment declines and their profound impact on Fort Worth ISD. Increased visibility on this issue sparks vital conversations and awareness, prompting the community to grapple with difficult decisions ahead.

In the spirit of giving and gratitude, we’re thrilled to share that we have one last chance to magnify the impact of your generosity. Thanks to two matching gifts totaling $15,000, your donation could get tripled if made by Dec. 31, amplifying the support that fuels our nonprofit newsroom.

As the year draws to a close, we invite you to consider contributing to the Fort Worth Report and taking advantage of this limited-time opportunity. Whether $10 or $1,000, your support helps us continue providing essential news coverage and fostering a stronger, more connected community.

To make your tax-deductible donation and have it matched, please visit this page before the Dec. 31 deadline.

Thank you for helping Santa and being an integral part of the Fort Worth Report team. Your local nonprofit newsroom wishes you and your loved ones a joyful holiday season!

Chris Cobler is the publisher and CEO of the Fort Worth Report. He may be reached at chris.cobler@fortworthreport.org.

