Groundbreakings were all the rage last week in Fort Worth.



There was the big one, of course, Texas A&M-Fort Worth. There was also a groundbreaking for the Public Market project.



There were completed projects, too. The new big cat exhibit at the Fort Worth Zoo opened with a roar, and the $26 billion Interstate 35 tollway began charging toll tags in north Fort Worth after three years of construction.

Being the 13th-largest city isn’t easy. And all these new people need someplace to eat. So, along with all the openings and groundbreakings, some new food establishments have entered the market.

On June 14, a Jon Smith Subs franchise opened on the ground floor of the Neil P. building at 411 West 7th St. in downtown. Seema Agarwa, the local owner of the franchise, had been searching for a location in Fort Worth for some time.



“Everybody wants to be here,” she said. “I was so fortunate to find this location, so close to everything downtown.”



Agarwa, originally from India, has lived in the area for 17 years. The activity downtown adds excitement to the location, she said.

“There’s yoga in the park and art all around,” she said, pointing to the “Man With A Briefcase” statue in Burnette Park. “You feel like you’re a part of something happening here.”

At Jon Smith Subs, Agarwa said the location offers both hot and cold sandwiches. The Steak Bomb features sirloin steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone and mayonnaise.

“That’s the big seller,” she said.

The location will also offer catering for families to corporate events, she said.

“There are lots of offices here in this area, so we can provide food for meetings and events right from here,” she said.

Agarwa and her team will partner with several local charitable organizations such as Meals On Wheels to provide meals to those in need, she said.

Florida-based Jon Smith Subs is planning several new locations in Texas, including Dallas and Frisco.

Also coming to the area is Bojangles, a restaurant franchise famous for its

Cajun fried chicken and biscuits. Three new locations in North Texas are planned, in Euless, Frisco and Lancaster. The Euless location is expected to open June 27. The North Carolina-based chain plans to open about 50 new restaurants to the greater Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio markets in the coming years.

Post Malone is in his cups

Post Maline cups are available at Raising Canes. (Courtesy art by Raising Canes)

The Post Malone-Raising Canes insanity continues. A few weeks ago I wrote about Post Malone, who grew up in Grapevine, and his personally designed Raising Cane’s Restaurant in Utah near the singer’s home. Now you don’t have to travel to Utah to experience some of the Post Malone-Raising Cane’s love.

Raising Cane’s customers can acquire a series of limited-edition Post Malone x Raising Cane’s collector’s cups with the purchase of a combo and an additional $1.39. Each cup will be available for purchase for a two-week period on a rolling basis and has a QR code on the back for a chance to win Post Malone signed merchandise, concert tickets and more.

Happy Birthday

BoomerJack’s, the sports bar and grill, is celebrating its 21st birthday. The Bedford-based company with 18 locations in the area is celebrating with festivities and deals and a birthday celebration on July 29 and 30.

The deals include $5 Jack’s Ritas, $3 birthday cake shots and $2.50 Miller Lite through July. On July 29 and 30, Boomer Jack’s will have $3 Jack’s Ritas, $2 domestic drafts, 10 wings for $10 and a free birthday cake shot for loyalty members.

Just one year younger and founded in 2003 in Fort Worth by TCU, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is also in celebration mode. The fast-casual chain offered a free regular-size order of chips and queso with any $10 purchase on June 23. The company also had the HardLine radio program from KTCK/The Ticket broadcasting from the original location by TCU on June 23.

Fuzzy’s now has 139 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states.

Next year, Fuzzy’s will be old enough to go out for a drink with Boomer Jack’s.

Commercial space updates

Coppola Supply Inc. has leased 3,200 square feet of flex space at 10728 S. Pipeline Road, Hurst, from Euless Industrial LLC. Jason Finch, first vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Michael W. Spain, executive vice president and managing partner, represented the landlord in the direct deal.

Broad Inc. has leased 2,250 square feet of flex space at 3201 E. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, from Cofe Pioneer LLC. Chris Kennedy, broker associate of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant. The landlord was self-represented.

JLL Capital Markets announced it arranged the sale of the Methodist Southlake Medical Office Building, a Class A, on-campus medical office property totaling 82,238 square feet in Southlake.

JLL represented the seller, Southlake Texas Medical Building I, LP, a partnership managed by LandPlan Development, and also procured the buyer, a partnership of Virtus Real Estate Capital and Lincoln Property Company. The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Brian Bacharach and Director Vasili Davos.

