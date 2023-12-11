Democrat Carlos Walker is running for state House District 97.

The seat opened after incumbent Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, announced that he would run to fill longtime U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s seat. Granger announced her retirement in November.

Walker is the director of Fort Worth ISD’s Family Action Center, which provides community resources and mental and behavioral health assistance. He worked as a classroom teacher and administrator for nearly two decades.

He did not respond to a request for an interview by the time of publication, but shared a message announcing his candidacy on Facebook.

“I am truly grateful for all of you who have encouraged me over the years to think about running for office,” Walker wrote. “I am excited about the opportunity to serve on another level, and if I am elected I’m committed to listening to and working on the behalf of all Texans, especially the members of House District 97!”

​​House District 97 represents Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley and parts of Fort Worth south of Camp Bowie Boulevard and on the Texas Christian University campus.

Goldman has represented the district since winning the 2012 election.

The filing period ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. As of this writing, fellow Democrat Diane Symons and Republicans Cheryl Bean, Leslie Robnett and John McQueeney have announced their candidacy.

Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

