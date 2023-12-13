Democrat Darryl Brewer has joined a crowded race to become Tarrant County Precinct 1 commissioner. Precinct 1 encompasses southwest Tarrant County.

Longtime Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy C. Brooks, a Democrat, announced in September he would not run for reelection. Brewer will compete against fellow Democrats Mia Hall, Kathleen Hicks and Roderick Miles in the primary election. Republican Michael Barber is the sole Republican running for the position.

Brewer works as a consultant at his company, The Brewer Group, which assists developers with zoning and building permit processes through the city of Fort Worth and other cities. He also serves as the CEO of the Greater Northeast Black Chamber of Commerce. Before that, he was economic development manager of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber Of Commerce.

His experience in those organizations gave him a clear view of the problems facing Tarrant County’s Black business community, he said, particularly a lack of opportunities afforded to them by developers and local governments.

“The cities in North Texas are growing and expanding,” he said. “But our community overall is stagnant and regressing in some areas. And I just believe it’s time for a change in direction. And I believe I can be that change that will take us to the next level, and to places where this community should go.”

He also cited low life expectancy in the 76104 ZIP code and problems with local education systems as reasons he’s running.

“I want to be involved in being an agent of change,” he said.

Brewer believes his diversity of experiences and education, including a master certification in regional and urban planning, gives him a leg up over the other Democratic candidates. Regardless of who wins in the primary, Brewer had strong words on the necessity of keeping Precinct 1 a Democrat stronghold.

“I’m a 13-year Army veteran,” he said. “And I believe in this country, and I believe in our Constitution. And what I have seen is threats to our Constitution, threats to our democratic way of life, for which I put my life on the line for, due to many Republicans at all levels of government.”

Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Commissioners earn $207,952 annually

