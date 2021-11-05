Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
From the vibrant, cultural ambiance of the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! Gala to community-driven All Souls Day celebration at the Lake Como Cemetery, our photojournalist…
Photo gallery: All Souls Day celebration lightens spirits at Lake Como Cemetery
Rainfall pitter-pattered on the plastic canopy as Como residents lit candles and ate bread in honor of Dia de Los Difuntos, or All Souls Day,…
Photo gallery: Lake Arlington Luau livens up evening in East Fort Worth
Dancers prepared near a trailer, community leaders mingled, and an authentic Hawai’ian band’s chords rang through the lakeside at the Ultimate Luau 2021 at Lake…
Photo gallery: Dia de Los Muertos celebration illuminates night at gala
A blast of color, light, culture and festivity decorated the River Ranch Stockyards venue, 500 N.E. 23rd St., where city leaders and residents gathered to…
From the sweet rides at a North Side High School trunk-or-treat to the nostalgia of El Mercado inside La Gran Plaza, our photojournalist at the…
Photo gallery: Fort Worth officials meet to discuss state of Las Vegas Trail
Fort Worth leaders, community activists and others gathered to discuss crime statistics, upcoming projects and the current state of the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood at…
Photo gallery: La Gran Plaza’s El Mercado brings piece of home to Mexican residents
Maria Reyes, 67, and Eduardo Reyes, 66, shop for piñatas for their nine nieces and nephews at Hailey’s Dulceria, a candy shop located inside La…
Photo gallery: Car enthusiasts sweeten residents’ days during trunk-or-treat
Lowriders, vintage cars and residents slid through to North Side High School, 2211 Mckinley Ave. The Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 24 showcased clean cars and…
From the heartwarming meanings behind water lanterns released into the Trinity River to the suave, vintage car show at the Henderson Street Bridge, our photojournalist…
Photo gallery: Dia de los Muertos altar gives residents a place to honor loved ones
For a third year, a Dia de los Muertos ofrenda, or offering, altar set up at local apothecary and massage studio Maven’s Moon offers residents…
Photo gallery: Colorful car show enlivens Henderson bridge opening
Car clubs lined the road with vintage cars and lowriders as city officials cut the ribbon on the newly built Henderson Street bridge. The bridge…
